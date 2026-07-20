Pump Patrol: Monday, July 20, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Starr County judge signs disaster declaration over screwworm infection
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Weslaco home damaged by fire linked to possible refrigerator problem
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San Benito considering making Market on Robertson a permanent program
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Weslaco cosmetology school wraps up summer program for students with Down syndrome
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Hidalgo County communities get a look at Blue Zones health research
Sports Video
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Spain fans celebrate the 2026 World Cup final in McAllen
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Day 3 highlights from Pony League World Series in McAllen
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Cowboys pro bowler Kavontae Turpin connects with RGV youth at camp in...
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Day 2 highlights from Pony League World Series in McAllen
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Day 1 highlights from Pony League World Series in McAllen