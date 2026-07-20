Hidalgo County communities get a look at Blue Zones health research

Hidalgo County communities get a look at Blue Zones health research

Blue Zones is sharing findings from a study aimed at helping people in the Rio Grande Valley live healthier lives.

The study focuses on reducing diseases like type 2 diabetes and obesity. The findings will be presented to local elected officials.

Blue Zones help develop communities across the country focused on well-being and health, but the organization needs community support to do so.

A senior healthcare executive with Blue Zones said the findings came after the organization spoke with community members and local leaders.

"We have literally hundreds and hundreds of pages of findings and details," Shelly Trumbo said. "An overarching finding from all of our research and our work here is just the readiness of this community to collaborate together."