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WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, July 19, 2026

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, July 19, 2026
6 hours 8 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, July 19 2026 Jul 19, 2026 July 19, 2026 10:38 AM July 19, 2026 in News

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.

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