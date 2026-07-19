God’s Closet RGV hosting clothing giveaway

A Rio Grande Valley nonprofit is getting ready to host a clothing giveaway next week.

The group, God's Closet RGV, will have new and used clothes of all sizes and ages available. Shoes and other necessities like diapers will also be available.

The nonprofit says their goal is to help more than 100 families.

"Children are welcome to come. If they want to see, if they want to try it on, go ahead. This is our job for them to see and have love from the community," God’s Closet RGV volunteer Daniela Rodriguez said. "I know right now things are hard and you see hate, hate, but you're going to see love here."

The giveaway is set for Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Edinburg, located at 602 W. Wisconsin Road.

No ID or registration is required. The group will also accept clothing donations.