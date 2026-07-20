x

Photographer's Perspective: The trial of the Big Bad Wolf

Photographer's Perspective: The trial of the Big Bad Wolf
3 hours 4 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, July 20 2026 Jul 20, 2026 July 20, 2026 11:17 AM July 20, 2026 in News - Photographers Perspective
Source: KRGV

Channel 5 News photojournalist Carlos Mendoza takes us inside the coverage of a surreal trial in Hidalgo County. 

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days