x

Monday, July 20, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs in the triple digits

Monday, July 20, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs in the triple digits
3 hours 52 minutes ago Monday, July 20 2026 Jul 20, 2026 July 20, 2026 10:30 AM July 20, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days