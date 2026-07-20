Museum of South Texas History invites the community to a night of Tacos & Tequila

The Museum of South Texas History is inviting the community to a night celebrating the rich legacy of the Rio Grande Valley.

Tacos & Tequila is set for Friday, July 24, at 6 p.m. at the museum, located at 200 N. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg.

"Enjoy premium tequila tastings provided by Pi Tequila, a delicious taco selection by Buena Vida Mexican Cuisine, live music, and a festive atmosphere inspired by the stories, traditions, and culture that make our region unique," the museum said.

Tickets are $50 per person. Get tickets here.

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