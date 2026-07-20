AEP Texas seeks public input on proposed project to rebuild 41-mile power line

AEP Texas wants to rebuild a transmission line running from San Benito to South Alamo and is asking the public to weigh in before the project moves forward.

The upgrade would cover 41 miles of power line. The company says some poles on that line were installed decades ago, and the Rio Grande Valley has changed a lot since then.

"What AEP Texas does now is we look at that line, and there's been a lot of growth and development over the past 10, 20, 30 years, especially in San Benito, so we're having to reroute this line," AEP Texas spokesperson Omar Lopez said.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas will make the final decision on where the line will go. People can submit their thoughts online before the project goes to the state for review at AEPTexasOutreach@aep.com or by calling 346-643-0280.