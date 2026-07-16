Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 16, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Donna man accused of hacking dead person's social media accounts to harass...
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Brownsville vendors react to new $50 fee for monthly First Friday event
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SpaceX Starship launch aborted on the pad at the last moment
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Hidalgo County property owner cited for illegal burning near Alton
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Weslaco Fire Department gets $5,000 grant to put iPads in fire trucks
Sports Video
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UTRGV men's soccer reveals its full schedule for the 2026 season
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Edinburg Vela alum Mito Perez signs with the Texas Rangers organization
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Nikki Rowe's D'Angelo Llarza signs letter of intent
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PONY International softball opening ceremony
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T'Johnn Brown reunites with Head Coach Brandon Chambers