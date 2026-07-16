Cameron County secures $1 million for Adams Garden levee project
Cameron County broke ground on a new levee project that secured $1 million from the Texas General Land Office after an earlier funding application was denied.
The Adams Garden Drainage Project will extend the levee north of Harlingen and add new pump systems. It is expected to benefit both Cameron and Willacy counties.
The Adams Garden levee sits in a low-lying part of northern Cameron County, an area that struggles to drain water during heavy rain. Construction is set to wrap up in a year.
More News
News Video
-
Donna man accused of hacking dead person's social media accounts to harass...
-
Brownsville vendors react to new $50 fee for monthly First Friday event
-
SpaceX Starship launch aborted on the pad at the last moment
-
Hidalgo County property owner cited for illegal burning near Alton
-
Weslaco Fire Department gets $5,000 grant to put iPads in fire trucks
Sports Video
-
UTRGV men's soccer reveals its full schedule for the 2026 season
-
Edinburg Vela alum Mito Perez signs with the Texas Rangers organization
-
Nikki Rowe's D'Angelo Llarza signs letter of intent
-
PONY International softball opening ceremony
-
T'Johnn Brown reunites with Head Coach Brandon Chambers