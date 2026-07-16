Cameron County secures $1 million for Adams Garden levee project

Cameron County broke ground on a new levee project that secured $1 million from the Texas General Land Office after an earlier funding application was denied.

The Adams Garden Drainage Project will extend the levee north of Harlingen and add new pump systems. It is expected to benefit both Cameron and Willacy counties.

The Adams Garden levee sits in a low-lying part of northern Cameron County, an area that struggles to drain water during heavy rain. Construction is set to wrap up in a year.