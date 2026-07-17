Cameron County investigators using new technology on Nahomi Rodriguez case

Friday, July 17, marks 10 years since Nahomi Rodriguez disappeared after leaving work in Harlingen.

While no one has been charged in her death, investigators say the case has never gone cold and they believe new technology could help bring her family the answers they've waited a decade to hear.

The starting point for the 10-year-long murder investigation first began at the McDonald's on North 77 Sunshine Strip.

Surveillance footage from July 17, 2016, shows Rodriguez getting into a car after her shift at the McDonalds. That footage marks the last time anyone saw Rodriguez.

RELATED STORY: 9 years after her death, case of Nahomi Rodriguez remains unsolved

For 10 years, the Harlingen Police Department and Cameron County Sheriff's Office says they have pulled at every possible thread of the story to find out what happened to Rodriguez.

Now both investigators and prosecutors say they're revisiting evidence using technology that wasn't available when the investigation first began.

"We are reanalyzing that data and using new technologies to kind of assist us, push forward with the evidence that we do have for this investigation," Harlingen Police Department Investigator Jacob Perez said.

The only publicly identified person of interest remains Miguel Angel Flores, who is serving prison time on an unrelated case with a projected release date of 2033, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz.

But with this new technology, Saenz is confident this case will gain some traction.

"We have made more progress in the last year and a half than we have in other years. Now, having said that, I know, I just know that somebody out there knows something," Saenz said.

Prosecutors say they still don't have enough evidence to file murder charges, but they continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.

RELATED STORY: Family Still Hopeful for Missing San Benito Woman’s Return

A $25,000 reward remains available for information leading to an arrest.

Tune in to our later newscasts to hear from the new investigator in charge of Rodriguez's case for the first time. He'll be talking about the new evidence he hopes will make a difference in solving one of the Rio Grande Valley's most high-profile unsolved cases.