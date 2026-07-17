SpaceX sets new launch date after engines failed to ignite

KRGV file photo.

SpaceX has announced a new launch date for the Starship rocket following the failed attempt on Thursday, July 16.

According to SpaceX, the 13th flight test is scheduled for Monday, July 20, with the launch window opening at 5:45 p.m.

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Thursday's launch was scrubbed at the last minute due to two engines failing to ignite and triggering a launch abort.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said two engines will be replaced "to be confident of a good flight" before sending Starship from Texas on a space-skimming journey halfway around the world.

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