SpaceX announces date for 13th Starship launch
SpaceX has set a date for its next target launch of Starship from Starbase in Cameron County.
According to a news release, the target date for the 13th flight test is Thursday, July 16.
As part of the test, SpaceX will set up a safety zone perimeter in coordination with law enforcement. That will include temporary closures of Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach.
The 90-minute launch window will open at 5:45 p.m.
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