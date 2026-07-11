SpaceX announces date for 13th Starship launch

KRGV file photo.

SpaceX has set a date for its next target launch of Starship from Starbase in Cameron County.

According to a news release, the target date for the 13th flight test is Thursday, July 16.

As part of the test, SpaceX will set up a safety zone perimeter in coordination with law enforcement. That will include temporary closures of Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach.

The 90-minute launch window will open at 5:45 p.m.