Thursday, July 9, 2026: Isolated shower, hazy sky and highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
South Padre Island open house meeting targets shoreline erosion
-
Federal committee to vote on renaming Boca Chica Beach to Cyber Beach
-
Weslaco targets 15 abandoned buildings for demolishment
-
'Nobody notified us': Cameron County residents call for better TxDOT communication ahead...
-
Military Highway Water Supply Corporation faces complaints over discolored water
Sports Video
-
RGV Red Crowns advance to the South Texas Conference finals with home...
-
RGV Red Crowns defeat BTX to advance to conference finals
-
UTRGV football announces open practice & youth clinic in Brownsville on August...
-
UTRGV's Erin Maguire gearing up for final college basketball season
-
Hurricanes FC U15 girls team travels to Kansas to compete at the...