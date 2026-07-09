x

Thursday, July 9, 2026: Isolated shower, hazy sky and highs in the 90s

Thursday, July 9, 2026: Isolated shower, hazy sky and highs in the 90s
4 hours 2 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2026 Jul 9, 2026 July 09, 2026 10:58 AM July 09, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days