Donna home destroyed after palm tree catches fire

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Fire Marshal

A fire that started when a palm tree touched an electrical power line spread to two homes in Donna, according to the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office.

One of the homes was declared a total loss.

The fire was reported at the 7400 block of Gene Street at around 2:20 a.m., and the Donna and Elsa fire departments responded.

No injuries were reported.