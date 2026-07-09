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Donna home destroyed after palm tree catches fire

Donna home destroyed after palm tree catches fire
3 hours 27 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2026 Jul 9, 2026 July 09, 2026 11:34 AM July 09, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Photo credit: Hidalgo County Fire Marshal

A fire that started when a palm tree touched an electrical power line spread to two homes in Donna, according to the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office.

One of the homes was declared a total loss.

The fire was reported at the 7400 block of Gene Street at around 2:20 a.m., and the Donna and Elsa fire departments responded.

No injuries were reported.

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