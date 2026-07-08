Edinburg man sentenced after sending child porn to a 13-year-old girl he called his girlfriend

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 20-year-old Edinburg man was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 25 years in federal prison on charges of distributing child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor.

Carlos Genaro Rodriguez-Luna Jr. pleaded guilty to the charges in April 2025, federal court records show.

According to a criminal complaint against him, 9,000 images and videos of child porn were found in Rodriguez-Luna's possession when he was arrested in January 2025.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas described the content Rodriguez-Luna had as “disturbing.” The news release also said the man communicated with a 13-year-old minor victim, discussing his disturbing fantasies.

The investigation began in December 2024 when the FBI identified a Telegram account distributing photos and videos of child porn, as well as of people harming themselves.

Rodriguez-Luna was later identified as the owner of that account. A search of his residence led to the seizure of several electronic items and his cell phone.

“Authorities observed a current conversation between Rodriguez-Luna and a 13-year-old female who he identified as his girlfriend,” the news release added. “The investigation revealed Rodriguez-Luna distributed child pornography to the minor and discussed sexual assault fantasies. He also asked her to produce sexually explicit material and send to him.”

Rodriguez-Luna admitted he previously downloaded and viewed child pornography at his Edinburg residence. He has been in custody since his arrest and will be transferred to a federal prison facility at a later time.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office added that Rodriguez-Luna was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to a known victim and serve 10 years on supervised release following his prison sentence.

“During that time, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. Rodriguez-Luna will also be ordered to register as a sex offender,” the release added.