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UTRGV Football announces open practice in Brownsville with youth clinic on Aug. 6

UTRGV Football announces open practice in Brownsville with youth clinic on Aug. 6
6 hours 2 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2026 Jul 8, 2026 July 08, 2026 4:20 PM July 08, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

The UTRGV Vaqueros football team will bring training camp to Brownsville with a public practice at Sam’s Memorial Stadium on Aug. 6.

The practice is free to attend, and no tickets are required. It is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Following practice, the Vaqueros will host a free youth football clinic beginning at 5:15 p.m. Registration for the clinic is now open.

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