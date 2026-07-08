UTRGV Football announces open practice in Brownsville with youth clinic on Aug. 6

The UTRGV Vaqueros football team will bring training camp to Brownsville with a public practice at Sam’s Memorial Stadium on Aug. 6.

The practice is free to attend, and no tickets are required. It is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Following practice, the Vaqueros will host a free youth football clinic beginning at 5:15 p.m. Registration for the clinic is now open.