UTRGV Football announces open practice in Brownsville with youth clinic on Aug. 6
The UTRGV Vaqueros football team will bring training camp to Brownsville with a public practice at Sam’s Memorial Stadium on Aug. 6.
The practice is free to attend, and no tickets are required. It is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
Following practice, the Vaqueros will host a free youth football clinic beginning at 5:15 p.m. Registration for the clinic is now open.
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