RGV’s Little Elves hosting Christmas in July 5K
The RGV’s Little Elves hosting Christmas in July 5K is set for Saturday, July 18.
The nonprofit organization will hold the 5K at 7:30 a.m. at the Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Hike & Bike Trails, located at 1901 S. Cage Blvd. In Pharr.
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