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RGV’s Little Elves hosting Christmas in July 5K

RGV’s Little Elves hosting Christmas in July 5K
47 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2026 Jul 8, 2026 July 08, 2026 3:31 PM July 08, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The RGV’s Little Elves hosting Christmas in July 5K is set for Saturday, July 18.

The nonprofit organization will hold the 5K at 7:30 a.m. at the Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Hike & Bike Trails, located at 1901 S. Cage Blvd. In Pharr.

Click here to register.

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