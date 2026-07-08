RGV’s Little Elves hosting Christmas in July 5K

The RGV’s Little Elves hosting Christmas in July 5K is set for Saturday, July 18.

The nonprofit organization will hold the 5K at 7:30 a.m. at the Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Hike & Bike Trails, located at 1901 S. Cage Blvd. In Pharr.

Click here to register.