20,000 Mexico fans watched Mexico fall to England at the McAllen Watch Party

McAllen, TX -- 20,000 Mexico fans gathered at the McAllen Watch Party at Oval Park to watch Mexico vs. England in the Round of 16.

The game started an hour late due to weather conditions in Mexico City. England came out with the 3-2 win and will go on to face Norway in the Quarterfinals.

"We've been coming since South Korea and it's been getting better and better. It's so much fun," said Mexico fan Jesus Rios.

Even the Mayor of the City McAllen, Javier Villalobos couldn't miss out on the party.

"It takes a lot of planning, a lot of support from the community and even sponsors. Our staff has been incredible" said Villalobos.