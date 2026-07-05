Brownsville police warn KIA owners about rise in car thefts
The Brownsville Police Department is warning residents about a recent increase in Kia vehicle thefts.
Police said thieves are targeting 2018 models or newer. They are encouraging vehicle owners to take safety measures to protect their cars from theft.
RELATED STORY: Harlingen Kia vehicle owners warned after a string of break-ins
The most effective deterrent to use is a steering wheel lock, which can make a vehicle less attractive to thieves, according to police.
This warning comes a week after the Harlingen Police Department issued a similar warning to Kia owners in the area.
The community is asked to report any suspicious activity to police.
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