Brownsville police warn KIA owners about rise in car thefts

The Brownsville Police Department is warning residents about a recent increase in Kia vehicle thefts.

Police said thieves are targeting 2018 models or newer. They are encouraging vehicle owners to take safety measures to protect their cars from theft.

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The most effective deterrent to use is a steering wheel lock, which can make a vehicle less attractive to thieves, according to police.

This warning comes a week after the Harlingen Police Department issued a similar warning to Kia owners in the area.

The community is asked to report any suspicious activity to police.