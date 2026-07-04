New initiative offering Valley kids entrepreneurial opportunity

There's a new opportunity for Rio Grande Valley kids to learn about entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

It's called Vendiendo Con Mi Grandma and Grandpa Kids initiative. It's a collaboration between Mija Media House and the RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Up to 100 students, ages 5 to 12 years old, will be taking part. They will be able to showcase products that they've created and sell it in at a market in August.

"They just build on their child's idea, it doesn't have to be perfect. Part of what's special about the book is that when Carlitos has a raspa stand, it is not this amazing stand, it's a table with a blender with some ice and that's what an entrepreneur does," Mija Media House Publishing founder and publisher Eliza M. Garza said.

The Vendiendo Con Mi Grandma and Grandpa Kids Mercadito is scheduled for August 14 at the Pharr Memorial Library. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the market.

For more information about sponsorship, contact the RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at 956-928-0060.

To register your child for the program, click here.