Two people arrested following narcotics search warrant in Harlingen
Two individuals were arrested following a narcotics search warrant in Harlingen.
Ruben Zartuche and Laura Ramirez were arrested on July 2 in the 2100 block of East Grimes Avenue.
The Harlingen Police Department's Organized Crime Unit, Criminal Investigation Unit, Crime Suppression Unit, and K-9 Unit executed a search warrant and seized a large amount of narcotics including 1,239.31 grams of cocaine, 3.44 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of THC, 0.387 ounces of marijuana, and a stolen firearm, according to a news release.
There was also evidence consistent with narcotics distribution and trafficking.
The news release said Zartuche was arrested on several charges, including manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, endangering a child, and possession of marijuana under two ounces.
Zartuche was denied bond on all felony charges and received a $2,000 bond on the marijuana charge.
Ramirez was also arrested on a charge of endangering a child. Her bond was issued at $10,000.
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