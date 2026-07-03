Valley ranchers warned fireworks could scare large livestock into street
Ranchers across the Rio Grande Valley are being warned this Fourth of July weekend about the impact of fireworks on livestock.
Fireworks could scare large animals into streets, including horses, cows, and goats.
The man known as the Hidalgo County cowboy is already setting up corrals and staying on call all day to keep his animals contained.
"We're talking about a horse that weighs 800 to 1,000 pounds, a cow that weighs 1,000 to 2,000 pounds, and a large bull. So when they run out onto the street in a panic, the impact they can have with a passing vehicle is tremendous. It's dangerous," Teo Martinez said.
If you see an animal you think may have escaped from its corral, report it immediately.
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