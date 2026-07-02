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Thursday, July 2, 2026: Spotty thunderstorm with highs in the 90s

Thursday, July 2, 2026: Spotty thunderstorm with highs in the 90s
1 hour 24 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, July 02 2026 Jul 2, 2026 July 02, 2026 10:54 AM July 02, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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