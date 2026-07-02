19-year-old missing from Rio Grande City since June 9, police say
The Rio Grande City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman.
Nathaly Cantu was last seen on June 9 in the Los Treviños area, wearing a black shirt and black shorts, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
Cantu is described as having black hair and brown eyes, a height of 5’3, and weighing 140 pounds.
Those with any information regarding Cantu’s whereabouts are urged to call the Rio Grande City Police Department at 956-487-8892.
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