Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
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Mercedes fireworks store stocking up for the 250th Fourth of July celebration
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TxDOT seeks input from Valley drivers as it updates unified transportation program