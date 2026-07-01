TxDOT shares progress of State Loop 195 project in Starr County

The Texas Department of Transportation is building a major new roadway through Starr County that will connect drivers straight to US 83 at Loma Blanca Road in Roma.

The project spans an estimated 4.38 miles. Once complete, the loop will give drivers a way around traffic lights and ease congestion between Laredo and Rio Grande Valley.

The project is moving through three phases, the first of which is 38% complete as of July 1, 2026.

The current phase has contractors hammering away at the Los Olmos Bridge, which stretches approximately 0.69 centerline miles and 1.38 miles of total bridge length.

Workers are also installing cross culverts and reinforced concrete pipes across the project area. The finished roadway will be a divided highway with two 12-foot travel lanes, one 10-foot outside shoulder, and one 4-foot inside shoulder in each direction of travel, with multiple crossovers included within the project limits.

Phase Two, covering the stretch from FM 3167 to FM 649, is expected to go out for construction bids in September 2026.

Phase Three, which runs from FM 649 to US 83 at Loma Blanca Road north of Roma High School, is expected to go out for construction bids in February 2028.

The total project will cost an estimated $240 million, according to TxDOT.