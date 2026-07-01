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Progreso residents must now pay trash fees at city hall

Progreso residents must now pay trash fees at city hall
3 hours 35 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, July 01 2026 Jul 1, 2026 July 01, 2026 5:23 PM July 01, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Progreso residents now have a new way to pay for trash and brush services, according to city leaders.

Starting on Wednesday, July 1, residents will no longer pay the trash and brush fee through their water bill. Payments will now be made at city hall.

City leaders said the change came after Military Highway Water Supply Corporation stopped offering third-party billing services, which forced the city to create its own billing system.

"You have until [July 10] to pay the bill or be left without trash service," Progreso Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Estrada said.

For the first payment, community members are asked to go to city hall to verify their account information.

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