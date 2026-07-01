Judge weighing bond for Alton suspect accused of killing parents and grandmother

Gaurav Chopra (left) alongside his legal team during a bond reduction hearing held on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. KRGV file photo.

A 19-year-old man accused of killing three family members in Alton will remain in jail while a judge decides whether to grant him bond on the capital murder charge.

Gaurav Chopra appeared in court Wednesday, where a judge set a $250,000 bond on an attempted capital murder charge and kept a separate $250,000 bond in place on an evading arrest charge.

No decision was made on the capital murder of multiple persons charge tied to the deaths of his mother, father and grandmother.

Chopra was arrested on June 16 in connection with the deaths of 56-year-old Sweeta Ram, 46-year-old Kamlesh Rani, and 73-year-old Minder Kaur.

According to previous reports, officers with the Alton Police Department responded to the 3700 block of Roosevelt Avenue following a 911 call from a man reporting that his brother, identified as Chopra, had shot and killed their family members and fled the scene.

Chopra also shot at his brother but missed, authorities said. Chopra was arrested following a police chase that ended in a crash that hospitalized two people in the vehicle Chopra hit near the intersection of 4 Mile Line Road and Glasscock Road.

A motive for the killings has not been disclosed yet.

Chopra was initially given no bond on the capital murder and attempted capital murder charges, but his attorneys filed a motion to have a reasonable bail set.

In the motion, Chopra’s attorneys argued that he is being illegally detained in jail without probable cause.

Prosecutors are asking the court to deny bond on that capital murder charge, which 398th District Court Judge Keno Vasquez will issue a ruling on during a hearing set for Monday, July 6.