Screwworm quarantine triggers strict livestock inspections in Jim Hogg, Starr Counties

A quarantine is now in place in Jim Hogg County and a small part of Starr County to stop the spread of the New World Screwworm.

Ranchers in those areas must have their animals inspected before moving them out of the zone. It comes after Jim Hogg County Judge Juan Carlos Guerra announced on Friday that the infection was identified in the city of Guerra. The county is directly north of Starr County.

Channel 5 News spoke with a rancher in Starr County about the impact.

"It is unfortunate. We have to live with it and try to do everything we can to prevent it," Pablo Munoz said.

Where is screwworm in Texas? Track cases here.

Munoz owns a ranch in Jim Hogg County and auctions some of his cows in Rio Grande City. His ranch falls inside the quarantine area, and he is now required to get an inspection on his cows before moving them out of the area.

"If I am shipping some calves out to the pens in Guerra, I would need them to be inspected and an inspector to come over to the ranch, and I would also have to inject them with Dectomax, so it is a lot of work," Munoz said.

A small northern part of Starr County is also under the quarantine because of the nearby case.

Texas Animal Health Commission Region Director Dr. Sandra Leyendecker explained how the screwworm spreads.

"The screwworm is a fly, but it can move six to 12 miles, and it didn't get here by flying here," Leyendecker said. "It got here by the movement of animals, whether it is a dog or cat or a fly in somebody's windshield from Mexico or the illegal movement of cattle,"

The Texas Animal Health Commission met with ranchers on Tuesday in Rio Grande City for a screwworm educational forum.

Leyendecker wants ranchers to stay calm during the quarantine.

READ ALSO: The U.S. last beat screwworm in 1966. Can current leaders learn from the past’s playbook?

“Don't be afraid. Most people here understand the cattle fever tick quarantine is very similar to that,” Leyendecker said. "We are protecting ranchers from places that do have it. If you happen to fall in a quarantine zone, I am sorry."

The quarantine will last for a minimum of 90 days once an animal is healed.

There are no known cases of the parasite in the Valley.

Ranchers in the north Starr County quarantine zone who try to avoid inspections could face a $5,000 fine.

Watch the video above for the full story.