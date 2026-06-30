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Tuesday, June 30, 2026: Sunny and hot, temps in the 90s

Tuesday, June 30, 2026: Sunny and hot, temps in the 90s
1 hour 30 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, June 30 2026 Jun 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 7:19 AM June 30, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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