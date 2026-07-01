Rio Grande Valley pet owners encouraged to look for signs of screwworm infection

State officials are urging Rio Grande Valley residents to monitor their livestock and pets for the New World Screwworm parasite, even though no confirmed infections have been reported in the area.

As previously reported, officials in Jim Hogg County confirmed a case of the flesh-eating parasite in the area, which is located north of Starr County.

A quarantine for cattle in Jim Hogg County and northern Starr County is now in effect due to the confirmed case.

Officials are encouraging pet owners and livestock producers to check their animals regularly for open wounds or signs of infection. Anyone who notices something unusual should immediately contact a veterinarian or the Texas Animal Health Commission.

One of the biggest takeaways from a public meeting held Wednesday in Rio Hondo was that this isn't just a concern for ranchers. Experts say any warm-blooded mammal, including dogs and cats, can be affected by the parasite.

"The important part is finding the case and reporting it, because once a case is confirmed, we get more sterile flies dropped in those areas," Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Director Freddy Nieto said.

Officials also addressed rumors circulating online. They say the New World Screwworm is a threat to animal health and food production but not to the safety of meat sold at grocery stores.

The Texas Southwest Cattle Raisers Association plans to continue holding outreach events as the state monitors for any new cases.

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