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McAllen Crime Stoppers preparing for Viva McAllen Fiesta Run

McAllen Crime Stoppers preparing for Viva McAllen Fiesta Run
5 hours 2 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, July 01 2026 Jul 1, 2026 July 01, 2026 3:56 PM July 01, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

McAllen Crime Stoppers is gearing up for the Viva McAllen Fiesta Run, an event that supports the tips program helping solve crimes every year.

The run will take place Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, in McAllen.

The event will also feature school supplies and safety equipment giveaways.

For more information, people can visit mcallencrimestoppers.org.

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