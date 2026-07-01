McAllen Crime Stoppers preparing for Viva McAllen Fiesta Run
McAllen Crime Stoppers is gearing up for the Viva McAllen Fiesta Run, an event that supports the tips program helping solve crimes every year.
The run will take place Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, in McAllen.
The event will also feature school supplies and safety equipment giveaways.
For more information, people can visit mcallencrimestoppers.org.
More News
News Video
-
5 On Your Side: Mercedes woman blames pothole-damaged road for $1,000 in...
-
Civil rights group calls for immigration oversight after McAllen nun detained
-
Colair shares essential summer maintenance tips to keep your A/C from breaking...
-
Mercedes fireworks store stocking up for the 250th Fourth of July celebration
-
TxDOT seeks input from Valley drivers as it updates unified transportation program