Consumer Reports: What to buy in July 2026

America turns 250 this month, and retailers are celebrating with some of the biggest sales of the summer. Whether you're browsing the aisles or shopping from your couch, Consumer Reports says July offers plenty of opportunities to save on everything from appliances to outdoor gear.

One of the biggest shopping events of the month is the combination of Fourth of July sales and the lingering discounts that often follow Amazon Prime Day. According to Consumer Reports shopping expert Samantha Gordon, July is traditionally one of the best times to buy large appliances and mattresses, with many retailers extending sitewide promotions throughout the month.

If you're shopping for a new mattress, Consumer Reports recommends focusing on comfort and support rather than brand names or marketing claims. And if you're shopping in a store, don't be afraid to negotiate the price.

Large appliances are another category where shoppers can stretch their dollars. Consumer Reports suggests bundling multiple appliances together, asking about price-matching policies, and considering open-box or floor models with minor cosmetic blemishes, which can offer substantial savings.

July is also a great time to shop for outdoor products. Retailers often discount patio umbrellas, outdoor fireplaces, and other backyard essentials. Consumer Reports says the best patio umbrellas are paired with sturdy weighted bases and feature adjustable tilt mechanisms to provide shade as the sun moves throughout the day.

Grills are another popular July purchase, but Consumer Reports says shoppers may need to move quickly. Gordon notes that fewer grill models have been going on sale in recent years, so when you spot a good deal, it may not last long.

Whether you prefer the convenience of gas, the smoky flavor of charcoal, or the versatility of a pellet grill, Consumer Reports recommends choosing a model that preheats quickly, maintains an even cooking temperature, and is built to last.

The savings don't stop there. Back-to-school sales are already underway, giving families an early opportunity to save on school supplies, electronics, and dorm essentials. Starting your shopping now can help spread out costs and avoid the last-minute rush later in the summer.