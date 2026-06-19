Consumer Reports' top picks for your baby

How do you know if the baby gear you’re buying is safe and worth the money? Consumer Reports tests hundreds of car seats, bassinets, strollers, and more. Here are CR’s 2026 Top Picks for Baby.

In each category, CR selected three standouts: a Top Pick, a Value Pick, and an Expert Pick for special features. CR wants you to feel confident that you’re buying safe baby gear that also fits your budget.

CR’s certified car-seat safety technicians spend months testing car seats to rate how easy they are to use, how well they fit different vehicles, and how they perform in simulated vehicle crashes. This year’s ratings reflect over 300 crash tests. CR tests at a higher speed than the federal standard and aim to represent a real-world crash environment.

Cybex Cloud T is CR’s Top Pick for infant car seats. CR also recommends the Chicco KeyFit Infant Child Car Seat as a more affordable choice that still performs well in CR’s safety testing.

For bassinets, the top pick is the Maxi-Cosi Iora Bassinet. The Expert Pick is the Chicco Chicco LullaGlide Plus Bassinet, which offers motorized gliding and a sound machine that can be controlled from your phone.

And for strollers, models like the Baby Jogger City Mini GT3 Stroller and UPPAbaby Vista v3 with Rumbleseat V3 Stroller ranked highest in their categories, earning high marks for ease of use, maneuverability, and safety.

Knowing which baby gear is safe, performs well, and offers good value means peace of mind for new parents.

CR says its safety testing has helped identify unsafe baby and children’s products in the past — contributing to recalls, stronger standards, and better products for families.