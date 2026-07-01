TxDOT seeks input from Valley drivers as it updates unified transportation program

Every driver has a road they want to see improved, and now the Texas Department of Transportation wants to hear about it.

TxDOT is updating its 10-year transportation plan and officials are asking drivers across the Rio Grande Valley to share their ideas on what roads need the most work.

The plan, called the Unified Transportation Program, helps identify which transportation projects TxDOT should focus on as the Valley continues to grow.

One McAllen driver, Ray Jaquez, says he commutes across McAllen every day and has one project he wants to see happen above all others.

"Maybe something to continue with the loop all the way to South Padre Island," Jaquez said.

He says the trip currently takes about an hour and a half, and his goal is to cut that down to an hour.

TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza says driver feedback like Jaquez's plays a direct role in shaping the agency's long-term priorities.

"We try to prioritize where the infrastructure is needed the most, where there is growth, and where the traffic is, so that's some of the direction that's taken into this plan," Pedraza said.

Pedraza said the 10-year plan is not a guarantee that any specific project will be built, but it does help the agency understand what drivers care about most.

The draft of the 10-year plan will be released Friday, when the public comment period opens.

TxDOT held a virtual meeting to discuss the plan on Wednesday and has another scheduled for later this month, with additional information available online.

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