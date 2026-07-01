Mercedes fireworks store stocking up for the 250th Fourth of July celebration

Fireworks sales are surging across the Rio Grande Valley as the nation gears up to celebrate America's 250th Independence Day.

Weslaco resident Aaron Wherland is already all in on the celebration. He spent around $300 on fireworks and plans to purchase more at Killer V Fireworks and Pyrotechnics in Mercedes.

"We just got a couple of small things for the kids and some bigger stuff, just to start, sure we'll be back," Wherland said. "I'm still a kid when it comes to the Fourth of July, so when I say kids, I'm talking about me too."

Killer V Fireworks and Pyrotechnics owner Roel Villanueva said stocking a massive inventory is essential for a week like this. He started preparing for this Independence Day last year.

"I ordered probably another 25 to 30% more than I normally do, which is already a lot as it is," Villanueva said.

To keep up with the expected spike in sales, he also added more staff and extended business hours.

Villanueva and his team were also hired to run fireworks shows across the Valley.

"We make sure we have the team set up, make sure we have the product set up, the fire equipment, fire extinguishers, site plans, marshals, and permits. It's a whole undertaking that's not easy to put on," Villanueva said.

With the excitement building, both Villanueva and Wherland are urging people to put safety first.

"Please take extra precautions with fireworks. We don't want any situation when somebody gets hurt, especially kids,” Villanueva said.

Wherland urged for parental supervision for children around fireworks.

“And, of course, make sure you have a fire extinguisher, some water nearby," Wherland said.

Watch the video above for the full story.

LIST: Fourth of July events happening across the Rio Grande Valley