LIST: Fourth of July events happening across the Rio Grande Valley

Cameron County

Brownsville

The city of Brownsville and the Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department are holding the 4th of July Salute to Freedom 2026 event.

The event is free and will feature live music, classic car show, festivities, food vendors, and ending with a fireworks show. Veterans attending will receive complimentary food and refreshments throughout the event.

When: Saturday, July 4

Where: Brownsville Sports Park, 1000 Sports Park Boulevard

Time: Tailgate opens at 5 p.m., event begins at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show starts around 9:20 p.m.

For more information, call 956-542-2064

Harlingen

The community is invited to Freedom Fest 2026, hosted by the city of Harlingen.

The event will feature live music, the first-ever Freedom Fest 4K Race, food vendors, a beer garden and family-friendly games and activities, and also a fireworks show.

When: Saturday, July 4

Where: Lon C. Hill Park, 1217 Fair Park Boulevard

Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

San Benito

The city of San Benito is getting ready for the annual ResacaFest.

The event will feature live music and vendors with kid activities and family-friendly entertainment.

When: Thursday, July 2

Where: Heavin Memorial Park, 705 North Bowie

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hidalgo County

Mercedes

The city of Mercedes is inviting the public to their Fireworks and Drone Show Extravaganza.

There will be live music by Jamming Joe Band, a DJ, food vendors, a drone show, and fireworks.

When: Friday, July 3

Where: The Dome, 1205 North Vermont Avenue

Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Donna

The city of Donna is inviting the community to Donna Night.

The evening will be full of entertainment, fun, and community celebration. There will be a DJ, food vendors, a splash pad, and a fireworks show.

When: Thursday, July 2

Where: Donna City Park, South Main Street

Time: 7 p.m.

Pharr

The city of Pharr is kicking off their Independence Day Festival with live performances by Michael Flores and Southern Vibes, Midnight Run, and Trey Gonzalez.

There will also be food, a carnival, vendors, a petting zoo and a drone and fireworks show.

When: Saturday, July 4

Where: Allen and William Arnold City/School Park, 615 West Eldora Road

Time: The festival begins at 7 p.m., drone show begins at 9:30 p.m. and the fireworks show will start at 10:30 p.m.

Edinburg

The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the Valley's biggest Fourth of July celebration.

The event will feature live bands, a car show, the Freedom Jump, fireworks, and family fun.

When: Saturday, July 4

Where: Ebony Hills Golf Course, 300 West Palm Drive

Time: The event begins at 4 p.m., the Freedom Jump is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. and the fireworks show will start around 10 p.m.

This list will be updated throughout.