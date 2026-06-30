'The insurance companies got their justice, we did not:' Former patients push for new charges after convicted Mission doctor freed

Former patients of convicted rheumatologist Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada are now pushing for what they say is the next step in their fight for justice.

The former doctor was recently released from federal prison. Now the former patients are asking the Hidalgo County district attorney to review their cases and consider whether additional criminal charges can still be filed.

"It's not about revenge, it's about accountability. That's all we're asking," former patient Georgina Escobar said.

That's the message Escobar wants Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios to hear.

She's reaching out to former patients of Zamora-Quezada hoping to meet with the DA and ask him to review whether there's a path to additional criminal charges.

"There was so many of us that were harmed. Sit down with us, listen to us, review evidence, and see if we can exhaust all avenues into getting justice for us," Escobar said.

The push comes after Zamora-Quezada was released from federal prison last week after serving time for a multimillion-dollar health care fraud scheme.

RELATED STORY: Hidalgo County doctor sentenced in $240 million fraud case released from prison

"The insurance companies got their justice, we did not," Escobar said. "He was held accountable for the fraud, not for what he inflicted on our bodies and our minds."

Escobar says she was one of thousands of patients treated by Zamora-Quezada. She explained what happened during her visit in 2010.

"He diagnosed me with rheumatoid arthritis, cervicalgia, osteoporosis, fibromyalgia, and of course, arthritis," Escobar said.

She says that led to years of aggressive treatments, including chemotherapy drugs, monthly injections and as many as 13 different medications.

Escobar explained what happened after Zamora-Quezada's arrest in 2018.

"I had to get retested four different times just to confirm that I did not have rheumatoid arthritis," Escobar said.

Federal prosecutors said Zamora-Quezada falsely diagnosed thousands of patients with rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases, so he could bill insurance companies for expensive tests and unnecessary treatments.

RELATED STORY: 'There's no closure:' Victim of Mission doctor convicted of misdiagnosing thousands of patients dealing with multiple health issues

He was convicted of health care fraud and ordered to pay millions of dollars in restitution to insurance companies.

Escobar says his patients were never compensated for what they endured.

"We're not talking about 1,000, 2,000, we're talking about 10 to 13,000 patients who have been left with the questions as to why," Escobar said.

Escobar says she now lives with epilepsy, anxiety, blood clots, and severe dental and bone deterioration, which she believes stem from years of unnecessary medication.

Now she's encouraging other former patients to come forward.

"Don't hesitate, come out, we're stronger in numbers," Escobar said.

Channel 5 News reached out to Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios and asked whether reopening the case or filing new charges is a possibility.

Palacios said the statute of limitations could make that difficult, but says he is open to meeting with victims and hearing their concerns.

Watch the video above for the full story.