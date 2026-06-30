Foul play ruled out in Rancho Viejo death investigation

KRGV file photo

Investigators have ruled out foul play after a man was found dead in a driveway, the Rancho Viejo Police Department announced.

The unidentified man was found early Monday morning in the 700 block of Zapata Avenue.

“Investigators have ruled out foul play based on information gathered to date. The investigation remains active pending the completion of all procedures and reports,” the department said in a Tuesday social media post. “Out of respect for the decedent and the decedent’s family, the Rancho Viejo Police Department will not be releasing additional personal details at this time.”

The department also advised the public to rely on official statements released by the Rancho Viejo Police Department, noting that “other information currently circulating on social media and other platforms was not released by our agency.”