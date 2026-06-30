Valley residents organize donation drive for Venezuela earthquake victims

Relief supplies from the Rio Grande Valley are now heading to Venezuela.

"Whatever it takes, I'll do whatever it takes for my country and my people," Edinburg resident Axel Rodriguez said.

When Rodriguez heard about what was happening at home, helping was never a question.

He's now an Edinburg resident, but he moved to the Valley from Caracas four years ago. He's spent the last several days doing what he could to help someone back home.

"I've been here since Friday, helping them move things, boxes, moving around, looking for people over there, helping people, coming over here, and today I'm here again," Rodriguez said.

The aid efforts started after powerful earthquakes struck Caracas, Venezuela, last week.

Marivi Sarquis organized the donation drive. She's the co-manager of Padel 956.

"I called my friends and I told them we need to do something. What do you think? They said, yes, let's do it. So, at the beginning, we thought that we're going to collect like 50 boxes," Sarquis said.

People across the Valley donated food, diapers, medical supplies, hygiene items, and other essentials for families who lost everything including Rodriguez's.

"I have two friends, two friends who help support their families through live streams, and, unfortunately, they lost everything in the earthquake. They lost their equipment, their home, they lost everything," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez's friends are now helping rescue people in Caracas. He says members of his own family are also recovering from the disaster.

Rodriguez checks in daily to make sure they're safe.

"They're staying at a shelter very close to the airport, and so far they're doing well because I text her every day to see how she's doing and if she needs anything. Today she went to the clinic with her mom," Rodriguez said.

From more than 2,000 miles away, Rodriguez wants his friends and family to know they are not facing this alone.

In just four days, people in the Valley filled more than 770 boxes with relief supplies. The supplies are headed to Venezuela.

"It was a joy to see people here working together as a family. People that weren't even from Venezuela, they were from all over like and also people from Harlingen, Roma, they drive through here to bring some supplies," Sarquis said.

For Rodriguez, this doesn't end when the trailer leaves.

"I'll keep helping my people in Venezuela as much as I can, in whatever way I can. If we can keep doing this, I'll always be there to lend a hand," Rodriguez said.

Watch the video above for the full story.