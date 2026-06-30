Starr County Sheriff's Office investigating after body found near county line
An investigation is underway after a body was found in Starr County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The body was found on Tuesday west of the Starr County and Hidalgo County line.
“We are working on identifying the deceased individual as the investigation remains active and ongoing. At this time, no foul play is suspected,” the sheriff’s office said.
Additional details were not provided.
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