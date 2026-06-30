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Decomposed body found in La Villa cornfield identified

Decomposed body found in La Villa cornfield identified
1 hour 55 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, June 30 2026 Jun 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 2:23 PM June 30, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has identified the decomposed body found in rural La Villa.

The sheriff's office said the body was identified as 52-year-old Jesus Garcia. His body was found in a cornfield on Friday, June 26.

RELATED STORY: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigate after decomposed body found in cornfield

The circumstances surrounding Garcia's death are still under investigation. No additional information was made available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.

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