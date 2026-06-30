Decomposed body found in La Villa cornfield identified

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has identified the decomposed body found in rural La Villa.

The sheriff's office said the body was identified as 52-year-old Jesus Garcia. His body was found in a cornfield on Friday, June 26.

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The circumstances surrounding Garcia's death are still under investigation. No additional information was made available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.