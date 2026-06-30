Harlingen recognized as an All-America city in nationwide competition

The city of Harlingen was recognized on Sunday as an All-America city.

City leaders accepted the award in Denver, Colorado. It was part of a nationwide competition and Harlingen was the only city in Texas selected this year.

"It's a very rigorous, challenging competition. Cities from all over the country compete to be given this recognition," Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda said. "Being able to say Harlingen is the only city in the state of Texas in 2026 to be granted this honor, and it really is because of our people."

This year's competition was based on efforts in civic engagement and civic trust.