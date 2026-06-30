Hearing scheduled to determine if Alton triple murder suspect can be released or issued bond

Gaurav Chopra (mugshot courtesy of Hidalgo County jail records)

A hearing for the 19-year-old man accused of shooting his parents and grandmother in Alton has been scheduled to determine if he can be released from jail or issued a bond.

Gaurav Chopra is being held without bond on charges of capital murder of multiple persons and attempted murder. The victims were identified as 56-year-old Sweeta Ram, 46-year-old Kamlesh Rani, and 73-year-old Minder Kaur.

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A motive for the murders has not been disclosed.

An attorney for Chopra filed an application for writ of habeas corpus, claiming there is no probable cause to continue holding him and has asked the court to order his release or reduce or set a reasonable bond pending trial.

A hearing for the application is scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, at around 8:30 a.m.