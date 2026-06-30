Former Hidalgo County district clerk held without bond in federal investigation
A judge has ordered former Hidalgo County District Clerk Omar Guerrero to be held without bond pending his trial for possession of a controlled substance.
Guerrero was on the run for 13 years after he was arrested in May 2013 on the possession charge, and his bond was set at more than $1 million.
RELATED STORY: Former Hidalgo County district clerk makes initial court appearance on federal escape charge
According to a federal indictment, he made bail on May 7, 2013, and later that same day, a felony warrant was issued on a charge of sexual assault of a minor. By then, Guerrero had fled to Mexico through the Harlingen port of entry.
A trial date for Guerrero's possession charge has not yet been scheduled and he was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
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