Catholic Diocese of Brownsville releases statement following nun's ICE detainment

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville released a statement after a nun was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Sister Letty was detained by ICE as she was heading to Sunday Mass. Hours later, Rio Grande Valley representatives Monica De La Cruz and Henry Cuellar announced Sister Letty was released. It is still unclear why she was detained.

In a statement, the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville said they are also gathering information about Sister Letty's detainment. They also said they are grateful for the local support and quick response from Valley representatives.

"Sister Letty is a well-known source of goodness and hope in our community, and I am grateful she has been released. There are many questions remaining about the circumstances surrounding Sister Letty's arrest and detention. For now, it is clear that Homeland Security enforcement protocols that make it possible for a religious sister, or anyone, to be detained and handcuffed while peacefully walking to church on a Sunday morning are wildly disturbing and need to be reformed," Bishop Daniel E. Flores said in the statement.

The Catholic Diocese also said Sister Letty is a registered nurse, a previous certified nursing assistant, and a volunteer at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.