Here is what BARCC wants pet owners to do before the Fourth of July

Fireworks can be terrifying for pets, and the Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center staff say they're expecting a surge of animals at the shelter in the coming days.

BARCC staff members say they will likely respond to more than double the calls they typically receive around Independence Day. But they say a little preparation before the fireworks start can make a big difference.

BARCC Adoption Specialist Jordan Wally said he recommends bringing outside pets indoors and setting up a quiet, safe space. He also suggests talking to a veterinarian about medication if a dog gets anxious during fireworks.

Making sure pets have a collar with updated contact information and are microchipped was also recommended by BARCC staff.

"If they're microchipped, our animal control officers are equipped with scanners on their truck," Wally said. "So if we come across your pet on the field, we'll definitely take them back home as soon as we scan them."

If someone finds another person's pet, staff ask that they post about it on local lost pet pages first, as there's a good chance the owner is already searching nearby.

Keeping a found pet for just a few days also helps the shelter, which will likely already be at capacity. Anyone looking for a lost pet can check the BARCC website, where every animal brought into the shelter is posted.

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