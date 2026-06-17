Consumer Reports: Give your pet a flea-free summer

For pet owners, few problems are more frustrating than a flea infestation. It often starts with a dog or cat that won’t stop scratching, but before long, fleas can spread throughout the home and become difficult to eliminate. Consumer Reports says acting quickly is the key to protecting both your pets and your household.

Fleas may be tiny, but they can cause big problems. Veterinarian Dr. Megan Moore explains that flea bites can trigger an allergic reaction in some pets, causing intense itching and skin irritation. Once fleas find their way onto a pet, they can quickly spread to carpets, furniture, floorboards, and other areas of the home.

That’s why Consumer Reports recommends taking action as soon as you notice signs of fleas. Start with your pet. Consumer Reports’ Ginger Cowles suggests giving your dog or cat a bath with a mild soap, such as Dawn dish soap or another gentle cleanser. The bath can help drown fleas, and a metal flea comb can then be used to remove any remaining pests from the animal’s coat.

The next step is tackling your home. Vacuum carpets, rugs, and upholstered furniture daily to remove fleas, eggs, and larvae. Pet bedding should be washed in hot water to help kill any lingering pests and prevent them from spreading.

Don’t forget about the yard, either. Fleas thrive in warm, humid, shady environments. Keeping grass mowed, bushes trimmed, and outdoor areas tidy can make your property less attractive to fleas and reduce the chances of reinfestation.

Of course, prevention is the best defense. Veterinarians can recommend flea and tick treatments based on your pet’s age, size, and health needs. Options may include topical treatments or oral medications designed to keep fleas from becoming a problem in the first place.

Consumer Reports also advises pet owners to avoid flea collars. Some products have contained chemicals linked to potential health concerns for both pets and people.

Regular inspections can help catch problems early. Check your pet’s fur for small, dark, fast-moving insects, especially around the neck, belly, and base of the tail. If you suspect fleas may already be in your home, Consumer Reports offers a simple test: put on a pair of white socks and walk through the house. Fleas will often jump onto the socks, making them easier to spot.