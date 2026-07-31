South Texas mayors convene in Edinburg for regional meeting

The city of Edinburg hosted the South Texas Alliance of Cities, bringing together mayors from several Rio Grande Valley cities and representatives from Laredo and San Antonio to discuss regional priorities on Friday.

The group focused on issues including drainage, transportation, and economic development.

"We have a legislative session coming up in January 2027," Edinburg Mayor Omar Ochoa said. "So as a region, we're trying to get on the same page about these large issues so that when we tackle them, we're doing it on a regional basis."

The meeting also covered border security, higher education, and workforce development.

An Edinburg city spokesperson said the quarterly meeting included a closed-door legislative roundtable and regional asset tours of Border Patrol and UTRGV.